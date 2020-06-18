Even Stevens Cast Reunites for 20th Anniversary, Reacts to Shia LaBeouf's Honey Boy

Believe it or not, it's been 20 years to the day since Even Stevens made its debut on Disney Channel.

To celebrate that momentous anniversary, some of the cast and crew reunited on Zoom to reminisce and share stories about their time on the sitcom, led by stars Christy Carlson Romano, who played Ren Stevens, and Nick Spano, who played Donnie Stevens.

Shia LaBeouf was not available for the call, as his costars explained, but many others were. Romano and Spano were joined by Steven Anthony Lawrence, who played Beans, AJ Trauth, who played Twitty, Tom Virtue, who played the dad, and Lauren Frost, who played Ruby. Jim Wise (Coach Tugnut), George Anthony Bell (Principal Wexler), executive producers David Brookwell, Marc Warren, Dennis Rinsler, Matt Dearborn, and crew members from hair, makeup, casting, wardrobe, and more all joined the call as well.

Aside from LaBeouf, Spano explained that Donna Pescow (who played the mom) and Margo Harshman (who played Tawny) were also unable to make the reunion.