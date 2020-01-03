Buena Vista Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 3, 2020 11:17 AM
Shia LaBeouf's first kiss was one he'll never forget.
The 33-year-old actor shared the onscreen smooch on the set of Even Stevens. The Louis Stevens star recalled the memorable moment in an interview with W published Friday.
"The producers knew I had a crush on this girl, and they wrote a scene where we kissed," he told the magazine about his first peck. "I was nervous. I matured late that way."
LaBeouf didn't reveal the name of his childhood crush. However, there was a season three episode called "The Kiss" in which Louis kissed Margo Harshman's character Tawny Dean. There was also an episode called "Beans on the Brain" in which Louis kissed Spencer Redford, who played the cousin of Steven Anthony Lawrence's character Beans.
This wasn't LaBeouf's last onscreen kiss. The Disney celeb also puckered up with Dakota Johnson for the movie Peanut Butter Falcon. In fact, he cited the 30-year-old actress when asked to list his best onscreen kiss during a round of Ellen DeGeneres' "Burning Questions" game. Well, sort of. After DeGeneres asked him about a lie he told recently as a follow-up question, LaBeouf said, "I just told one, just now. The question right before."
It's certainly been a busy time for LaBeouf. In addition to acting in Peanut Butter Falcon, LaBeouf starred in Honey Boy. In fact, he was named Breakthrough Screenwriter for the film at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards.
To read LaBeouf's full interview check out W.
