WELCOME!

The New E! Online Is Here!
Black Lives MatterBachelor NationFather's Day GiftsE! Turns 30

Looking Back on Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Year of Viral Moments

The pair's steamy duet and music video for Señorita came out on June 21, 2019, kicking off a year of PDA and headline-making performances for the couple
By Tierney Bricker Jun 21, 2020 7:00 AMTags
MusicCouplesCelebritiesFeaturesCamila CabelloShawn Mendes
Related: Camila Cabello on BF Shawn Mendes: "We Collaborate in Life"

Happy one year anniversary to Shawmila!

Can you believe exactly one year ago, on June 21, 2019, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released their duet "Senorita," kicking off their year of viral moments as a couple? 

While they had been close pals for years, even working together on another song, it was clear from the moment fans pressed play on the steamy music video that these two were definitely more than friends.

In an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, Camila admitted the pair had been harboring crushes on each other since 2015, but we're too "stupid" to tell each other about it. "I think we both had a crush there. But we were both, like, I don't know, being babies about it. We're grown now."

Grown and making up for lost time, as the pair have been virtually inseparable since releasing "Señorita," which went on to become the third best-selling single of 2019 worldwide and won the couple multiple awards.

But Shawn and Camila's romance was the true headline-maker, with their PDA parade, steamy on-stage performances and trolling of their haters 

photos
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' PDA Moments

To properly celebrate "Señorita"'s one-year anniversary, we're taking a stroll down memory lane, revisiting all of Shawn and Camila's viral moments, from that fish kiss Insta-video to their recent slow social distancing stroll...

YouTube
"Señorita" Music Video Drops

After dropping the sexy music video for their collaboration, the pair spoke to V Magazine about wanting to make the music video completely different from the video for their 2015 duet, "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

"We were looking at the video for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and we were 30-feet apart," Cabello said.

Mendes agreed, telling Cabello, "Numb…But now this video is basically the complete opposite of that. We grew up a little bit."

It turns out, the music video was just a small taste of what was to come from the pair...

SplashNews.com
Sparks Fly

Rumors about the longtime friends becoming more than just friends first started on Fourth of July weekend, with Shawn and Camila showing some PDA while out together in West Hollywood.

The two were photographed walking together, hand in hand, with a source telling us at the time, "He was holding her at one point and they were staring into the ocean. They both were smiling the entire time and Camilla was laughing a lot. They rarely mingled with other people and were together the entire evening. They were telling people they were a couple."

And Shawmila is officially born, with the two parading on a PDA tour throughout the summer, including stops in Miami, NYC, Montreal and more.

Wagner AZ / BACKGRID
Happy Birthday

The pair celebrated Shawn's 21st birthday in early August, spotted holding hands in New York City.

According to an eyewitness at the time, the singer was "giggly and kinda all over Shawn." Relatable!

Later that night, they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss at his birthday party at Harriet's Rooftop & Lounge at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge.

John Shearer/Getty Images
That Steamy Performance

While the couple didn't walk the red carpet together, they definitely made their status known when they took the stage at the 2019 MTV Music Videos Awards in August, delivering a steamy performance of their hit duet.

Alas, the pair didn't get kiss on the dimly lit stage, but they got very, very close as they sang their heats out while surrounded by candles, teasing their fans.

Instagram
"We Kiss Like Fish"

The couple took to Instagram in September to address the trolls who seemed to have issues with their fishy kissing style, with Shawn first saying, "So, we saw, like, on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing and how it looks weird...like, we kiss like fish."

After Camila added that the criticism "really hurt our feelings," they decided to show off how they really kiss. Cue Shawn rubbing his own mouth all over his girlfriend's face. 

Suck it, trolls.

Instagram / Camila Cabello
Laughing Off Rumors

After reports claimed the pair had split in late October, the "Havana" singer decided to set the record straight herself. 

Camila took to her Instagram Stories to post a screenshot of a headline reading, "Proof Shawn and Camila Are Broken Up." She wrote on it, "Well when the F--K were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Courtside Cuddling

Shawn and Camila made headlines in November 2019 after they packed on some serious PDA while attending a game the Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors, spending the majority of their time courtside making out and unable to keep their hands off each other. We wonder if either of them remembers which team won?

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp
Another Awards Show, Another Steamy Performance

In late November 2019, the pair once again took the stage together to sing "Senorita," this time at the American Music Awards. And once again, things got sultry, with Shawn and Camila caressing each other and showing some signature PDA...minus an on-stage kiss, of course.

The took the stage together again that night when they won the award for Collaboration of the Year, with Shawn and Camila both shouting out his mom. Awww!

Instagram
Fairy Tale Romance

For Camila's 23rd birthday, Shawn threw her a surprise Cinderella-themed birthday party in early March.

Because she was overseas in the United Kingdom filming for the upcoming musical remake of Cinderella at the time, Shawn flew to the U.K. to organize the bash, which included a birthday cake in the shape of Cinderella's carriage and an ice sculpture of Cinderella's infamous glass slipper.

Well, he is a real-life Disney prince after all.

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com
Social Distance Strolls

While practicing social distancing amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Shawn and Camila were photographed enjoying daily walks with coffee in Miami, complete with their own mugs.

But one of their neighborhood strolls made headlines when they were captured on video taking what is perhaps the most leisurely stroll people have ever seen. The word "glacial" comes to mind. 

Global Citizen
Giving Back

In early April, the duo surprised a few patients at Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C., taking part in a virtual visit via video chat where they answered questions and performed for the kids.

"When you answer a video call and @camila_cabello & @shawnmendes are on the other end…" a post from the foundation's Instagram account read. "Let's just say, the happy tears are still flowing at @childrensnational."

A few weeks later, Shawn and Camila performed a heartfelt rendition of "What a Wonderful World" for the One World: Together at Home concert with Global Citizen. They had previously performed together during iHeartRadio and FOX's concert at home to raise funds for Feeding America.

Nickelodeon
Ready for Slime-Time

The pair made a casual appearance during the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together in early May, appearing via video chat to accept the orange blimp for Favorite Music Collaboration.

"This is so cool. I've literally watched the Kids' Choice Awards for forever," Camilla said. "I wish we were there to get slimed...we're gonna make organic slime right now and just slime ourselves."

Trending Stories

1

Ansel Elgort Breaks His Silence Following Sexual Assault Accusations

2

Angelina Jolie Says She Split From Brad Pitt For Her Kids' "Wellbeing"

3

Looking Back on Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Year of Viral Moments

4

What a Team: Inside Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird's Kick-Ass Romance

5

Nathalie Kelley Calls Out Lack of Representation After TV Cancellation