What It's Really Like Designing a Home for the Kardashian-Jenners

Related : Kourtney K. "So Happy" Over "Architectural Digest" Cover

The man behind the magnificent mansions.

For an exclusive with Daily Mail, celebrity interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard opened up about his experience designing the Kardashian-Jenner family's many lavish homes. Not only did the design expert reveal how he became the go-to designer for the famous family, but he also shared some insight into their design choices.

You've likely seen Martyn's work before, either through watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians or Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian's joint Architectural Digest cover in 2016.

"They are incredibly warm people and once you're in their life, you're in their life and they're very loyal and they become friends," Martyn said in the interview with the publication. "They are also very passionate about design."

Martyn, whose other clients include Cher, Cindy Crawford, Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne, first became acquainted with Kris Jenner 10 years ago, when he did work for a friend of hers.

"We kind of met socially and I became friends with them and then one day Kris called me and said, 'I'd love you to come and take a look at my house,'" he dished. "And so I went over, but at the time I was filming my TV show, Million Dollar Decorators on Bravo, and obviously the Kardashians film with E!. I couldn't work for Kris and be on camera because I was still under contract with Bravo."