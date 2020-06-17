Watch Gwyneth Paltrow's Son Moses Crash Her Jimmy Fallon Interview

Moses Martin is all grown up.
During Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's son made an adorable cameo while the Goop founder caught up with host Jimmy Fallon.
"Oh, my God. Look at this," Paltrow said as the 14-year-old entered the frame. "Look who just popped in!" Fallon then replied, "You were, like, a baby the last time I saw you. We were, like, wrestling around and stuff. Oh, my gosh."
Martin then gave the Saturday Night Live alum an update on how he's been faring while social distancing. "I'm doing all that I can," he said. "Trying to, like, stay happy by, like—I don't know, just finding whatever is entertaining and doing it."
As the duo continued to chat, Martin also shared that he's inherited the musical gene from his rockstar dad. "I'm really into music. I like to do it a lot," he said. "Right now, I'd say I'm playing guitar the most. It used to be piano for a while and then I started doing guitar lessons again. Yeah, it's pretty fun."
After the teenager left the room, Paltrow revealed that Martin is a big fan of Fallon's.
"He loves you, you know?" she gushed. "He's your fan, both in real life and on T.V. So, that was very cute. When I told him this today he was like, ‘Can I say hi?'"
Still on the topic of kids, the Avengers: Endgame star shared that her daughter Apple Martin, who turned 16 in May, is already a great driver. "She's really good," Paltrow said. "I think it's good for them to learn early. One time, we were on a resort in a golf cart and I let her sit on my lap and steer and stuff like that. So, she's been illegally operating motor vehicles all her life. She's ready to roll."
Switching gears, Paltrow and Fallon discussed her infamous "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle and her plans to expand the line.
"It's pretty funny," she began. "I mean, the idea was—it was sort of like a punk rock-feminist kind of like…and we have a new one, which actually might be more for you to give to your wife."
Holding up the product to the camera, she revealed that the new candle's name is "This Smells Like My Orgasm." She then added, "And the box has fireworks on it."
Watch Paltrow's son crash her Tonight Show interview and get a first look at Goop's newest candle in the video above!
