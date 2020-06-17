Jurassic Park, Coyote Ugly & More Movies We Love to Watch on E! This Week

Related : Chris Pratt Talks Honeymoon Sunburn, "Jurassic World 3" & More

We have some great mid-week news: Tonight and all this week, there is a fresh line-up of Movies We Love to watch on E!

Whether you are looking to relax during your work week or unplug for a few hours, we have you covered with a mix of light-hearted films and nostalgic throwbacks that are the perfect way to spend your night.

Tonight, kick back with the spunky Coyote Ugly and then keep that girl power going in to tomorrow, where Jennifer Lopez's action-thriller Enough will get your heart pounding.

If you're in need of a laugh, then this Friday you can watch the hilarious Couples Retreat that is sure to make you smile.

Plus, this weekend, you can catch the entire original Jurassic Park franchise, letting you relive the phenomenon all over again.

Catching a movie from the comfort of your couch is the perfect way to socially distance, especially if you and a friend watch your favorite one on Zoom or FaceTime together.