Former Bachelor Casting Producer Calls For Behind-the-Scenes Changes in Open Letter to Franchise

The Bachelor franchise may be making some strides, but they're not quite enough for one former employee.

Jazzy Collins, who formerly worked on the franchise as a casting producer, wrote an open letter to the franchise about her experiences working on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The letter was posted after ABC announced that Matt James had been cast as the first Black lead in the history of the franchise, a few days after a petition had been launched calling for that casting and many more efforts to make the franchise a more inclusive place.

"I am a Casting Producer who previously worked on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette series for 5 seasons," Collins' letter begins. "During my time on The Bachelor/Bachelorette, I was the only Black person in the casting office from when I was hired for casting the first season of a Black Bachelorette through the four seasons I worked on afterwards."