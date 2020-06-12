After a few days of saying very little, the executive producers behind The Bachelor are acknowledging the work they need to do.

In a joint statement posted to the Bachelor Nation website, the EPs, including host Chris Harrison, pledge to make "significant changes" to address the franchise's problems.

"We are excited to move forward with both Matt James as the new Bachelor and Clare Crawley as our next Bachelorette. We acknowledge our responsibility for the lack of representation of people of color on our franchise and pledge to make significant changes to address this issue moving forward. We are taking positive steps to expand diversity in our cast, in our staff, and most importantly, in the relationships that we show on television. We can and will do better to reflect the world around us and show all of its beautiful love stories."

Matt James, who was originally cast as a contestant for Clare's season before it got delayed, was announced as the next Bachelor this morning, making him the first Black male lead in the franchise's history. The 39 year-old Clare will also make history as the oldest Bachelorette.