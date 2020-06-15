WELCOME!

We’re Testing A New Site Experience For You
Black Lives MatterStassiMatt JamesQueen's BirthdayWhere Are They Now?

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Spotted Holding Hands Amid Romance Rumors

Once again, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy continue to spark romance rumors.
By Pamela Avila Jun 15, 2020 1:12 AMTags
Ashley BensonCelebritiesEntertainmentG-Eazy
Ashley Benson, G-Eazy P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Once again, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy continue to spark romance rumors. 

The two were spotted this weekend out and about holding hands while doing some shopping in Los Angeles, Calif. The Pretty Little Liars actress was looking casual in a white t-shirt, black shorts, a black button-up shirt wrapped around her waist and a bandanna over her neck to possibly use as a makeshift mask. The rapper, on the other hand, was clad in all black and a baseball hat. 

The last time these two were pictured together was in May when the two spent Memorial Day weekend together in Malibu, ready to soak up the sun. 

At the time, an eyewitness shared with E! News that they "looked very happy together." Adding that, "They went from a rented place in Malibu to his place in the valley. They joked around with each other and looked affectionate." 

Romance rumors first sparked in early May when they were spotted sharing a kiss following her breakup from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne.

 

photos
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson: Romance Rewind

Last month, a source shared exclusively with E! News that while the two weren't dating, "they are definitely hanging out and having fun right now." 

 

Related: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Break-Up

"They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for a while now and also have few mutual friends," the source added. "They have bonded over that and really get along. They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours. It's definitely nothing serious but they are enjoying time together right now."

Trending Stories

1

Country Music Legend Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Dead at 27

2

Jenelle Evans Speaks Out Following David Eason's Arrest

3

What Happened to Lori Vallow's Kids: Buried Remains and 2 Arrests

4

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Dead at 34

5

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Threw Zaya A Queenly Birthday Bash