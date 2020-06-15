Enjoy Every Last Magical Detail About Your Favorite Disney Classics

Raise your hand if you felt yourself getting a least a little misty during this spring's Disney Family Singalong(s). Same.
There's much to be said about the pureness of the moment, so many bold-named faced coming together for a good cause, all the videos of sweet children with signs cheering for frontline workers, the momentary escape from the stressors of a worldwide pandemic. But also, there's just something about a Disney song.
Since the late 1937 release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Walt Disney Productions has been inviting us to be their guest, showing us the world and teaching us about the circle of life.
Few among us can't hear those words without conjuring up images of dancing teapots, a magic carpet ride, the blessing of a newborn lion cub, feeling that heady mix of nostalgia and comfort for all the music and animation that brought us so much joy, so much entertainment, so much unadulterated magic as children.
There's a reason filmmakers have been successfully turning each cartoon classic into a live-action remake complete with impressive visuals and star-studded casts that bring adults flocking to theaters, eager to relive their youth and pass a little of that enchantment onto their own kids. Though as much as we delighted in watching Beyoncé step into Nala's paws last summer (and we did, to the tune of $1.6 billion grossed worldwide), there's nothing quite like revisiting the original Jonathan Taylor Thomas- and Matthew Broderick-voiced animated version.
Opening exactly 26 years ago to much acclaim, it went on to become the second highest-grossing film of 1994. (It's tough to best eventual Oscar winner Forrest Gump.) But more than that, it claimed a place in our hearts like so many other Mouse House classics that are firmly embroidered into the fabric of our childhood. And since we could all use a little nostalgia-laden pick-me-up, we've rounded up some of the most spellbinding details behind each of those treasured hits.
Care to take a virtual visit to the happiest place in film? Be our guest.