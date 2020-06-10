Despite rumors, Kate Kane, the character under the Batwoman mask played by Ruby Rose, is not going to be killed off when Batwoman returns for a new season with a new lead.

Caroline Dries, the showrunner on Batwoman, issued a statement on Twitter to put the rumors to rest, noting the show would not be part of the "bury your gays" trope of killing TV characters for shock value.

"As a lesbian who's been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I'm well aware of the ‘Bury Your Gays' trope and I have no interest in participating in it. That's why it's important to me as the showrunner to clarify any misinformation out there about Kate Kane and recasting Batwoman," Dries said in a statement.