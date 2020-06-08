Prince Andrew has yet to participate in a formal interview with U.S. federal prosecutors regarding his alleged ties to convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a new statement from U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman released Monday, he claimed the Duke of York continues to evade questioning by authorities investigating the case. Berman's statement contradicts what Prince Andrew's legal team has said about his willingness to sit down for an interview.

"Today, Prince Andrew yet again sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into sex trafficking and related offenses committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, even though the Prince has not given an interview to federal authorities, has repeatedly declined our request to schedule such an interview, and nearly four months ago informed us unequivocally—through the very same counsel who issued today's release—that he would not come in for such an interview," the attorney stated.

Berman concluded, "If Prince Andrew is, in fact, serious about cooperating with the ongoing federal investigation, our doors remain open, and we await word of when we should expect him."