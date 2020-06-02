Meghan Markle has always been one to stand up against inequality.

Back in 2012, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in USA Network's "Characters Unite: ‘I Won't Stand For'" campaign, where Markle detailed her past experiences with racism. The candid video has since resurfaced on social media in recent months.

"My name is Meghan Markle and I'm here because I think it's a really important campaign to be a part of," she said as she addressed the camera. "For me, I think it hits a really personal note. I'm biracial. Most people can't tell what I'm mixed with and so, much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall."

Markle, who can be seen wearing a t-shirt that reads, "I Won't Stand For Racism," then went on to describe being the subject of offensive jokes and names, recalling a time when her mother Doria Ragland was also called a racial slur.