The Weeknd Donates $500,000 to Black Lives Matter Causes

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 2, 2020 11:02 AM
The Weeknd is ready to give back.
As protests continue around the world after the death of George Floyd, one rapper has donated a total of $500,000 to various Black Lives Matter causes.
"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," The Weeknd shared on Instagram Monday evening. "Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount. #blacklivesmatter."
The musician revealed he donated $100,000 to National Bail Out, $200,000 to The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative and another $200,000 for the Black Lives Matter Global Network.
The Weeknd is just one of many familiar faces in Hollywood who are donating to the Black Lives Matter movement in recent days. From Seth Rogen and Harry Styles to Blake Lively and Halsey, many stars are using their platform to raise awareness about various organizations.
"I am making a donation to the George Floyd Memorial Fund, the @NAACP_LDF, @BlkLivesMatter and the @ACLU in support of them, and I hope you will join me if you are able," the talk show host shared on Twitter. "#BlackLivesMatter."
The singer has supported various causes including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Reclaim The Block, the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Black Visions and Black Lives Matter. "My initial contributions are $100,000 to the various organizations I have included," Halsey shared. "I encourage you and my peers to contribute whatever you can. Every amount counts!!!!!"
In an Instagram Story, the rapper revealed his donation of $100,000 to the National Bail Out fund.
"I'm donating to help post bail for arrested organizers. Look inwards, educate yourself and others," the "Adore You" singer shared on social media. "LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. BLACK LIVES MATTER."
"In celebration of whatever the f--k maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country," the Cravings author shared on Twitter before raising her donation to $200,000.
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star revealed on Twitter that she chose to donate $11,000 to the #FreeThemAll Emergency Response Fund due to her role as detective Rosa Diaz on the police comedy.
Bad Robot Productions and the Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams Family Foundation announced charitable donations to a number of organizations "committed to anti-racist agendas." They also announced a pledge of $10 million over five years to various organizations.
After the actor revealed he matched "and then much more" a donation for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a chain of donations began from actors like Steve Carell, Ben Schwartz and Don Cheadle.
The Hollywood couple donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, an organization that strives for racial justice by making structural changes to expand democracy and eliminate disparities through litigation, advocacy and public education.
"Feeling the energy of fellow humans demanding to be acknowledged, heard and respected was OVERWHELMINGLY impactful. Even though I will never be able to fully understand the struggles of black people in our society, I am proud to stand with the Black Lives atter movement and want to do my part by donating $50,000 to organisations that help the movement," the YouTube star shared online.
The singer matched a $1,000 donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, made by rapper Noname. Kehlani, G-Eazy and Cynthia Nixon soon followed.
The band announced on social media that they were donating $25,000 to Black Lives Matter Nashville, Campaign Zero and the American Civil Liberties Union.
The Grammy winner donated a total of $500,000 to various causes including National Bail Out, The Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative and the Black Lives Matter Global Network.
For more ways to take action and get involved, please click here.
