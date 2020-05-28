Nothing feels better than getting a good blowout. And if you styled your hair yourself, successfully maintaining that salon-quality smoothness and volume throughout the week is a major victory.

Stuck on how to enjoy your blowout for more than one day? Celebrity hair guru and Virtue Labs Creative Director Adir Abergel, who has worked with stars like Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon, shared his tips and tricks for extending a blowout on 2nd and 3rd day hair, telling E! News' Liliana Vazquez that it all comes down to your prep.

"I think if you're going to take time in general and invest time in blow drying your hair, which is a nightmare by itself. It's an investment in your day," he explained during his visit to The Lockdown. "You want to make sure that you are prepping your hair properly and you are using the right products and that you are not using the right things that are too oily that way your hair doesn't last."