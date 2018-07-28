13 Blowout Products That Are Worth Every Penny

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Jul. 28, 2018 5:00 AM

Shopping: Blowout Products

When it comes to the perfect blowout, we'll pay good money.

But professional blowouts are expensive so, unfortunately, not every day can be a salon day. Don't get too upset about it because if you invest in the right products and tools you can achieve a pro-looking, fresh-out-of-the-salon style all by yourself in the comfort of your own home.

What product you use will completely depend on your hair type, styling preference, etc. And since today is National Blowout Day, what better excuse to take a leisurely stroll down the hair products aisle? 

R+Co

BUY IT: R+Co PARK AVE Blow Out Balm, $29

Oribe

BUY IT: Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray, $69

Drybar

BUY IT: Drybar Velvet Hammer Hydrating Cream, $29

Tresemme

BUY IT: Tresemme Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Protecting Spray, $5

Blopro

BUY IT: Blowpro Curling Wand Kit, $120

Redken

BUY IT: Redken Pillow Proof Blow-Dry Express Primer, $15

Color Wow

BUY IT: Color Wow Speed Dry Blow-Dry Spray, $24

Drybar

BUY IT: DRYBAR High Tops Self-Grip Rollers, $10

Moroccan Oil

BUY IT: Moroccan Oil Blow-Dry Concentrate, $28

Bumble and Bumble

BUY IT: Bumble and Bumble Don't Blow It Fine Hair Styler, $31

Dyson

BUY IT: Dyson Supersonic, $450

Amika

BUY IT: Amika Bombshell Blowout Spray, $24 

Living Proof

BUY IT: Living Proof Blowout Styling & Finishing Spray, $26

Hey, if everyday can be a good hair day, we'll take it!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

