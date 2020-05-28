Sofia Richie Reveals How She Handles Scott Disick Relationship Critics

Sofia Richie isn't paying the haters any mind.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan U.K., the model opened up about growing up in the spotlight and how she overcomes Internet trolls, telling the outlet that she has "this weird thing where I just don't care what people think," especially when it came to her relationship with ex Scott Disick.

Still on the topic of ignoring what's being said about her and the reality star, who announced that they ended their 3-year relationship on May 27, she said that being the subject of negative comments "doesn't bother me because I'm very happy," adding, "Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?"

Switching gears, she revealed that forging her own path apart from her father Lionel Richie's success was difficult at first. "When things were first starting, I was discouraged because everything I did was ‘Lionel Richie's daughter,'" Richie recalled. "But it's hard branching out into my own person when I have such a powerful artist as a father."