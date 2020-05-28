Scott Disick Steps Out Solo After Sofia Richie Split

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 28, 2020 8:03 AM
Scott Disick has been spotted for the first time since his breakup with Sofia Richie.
The Flip It Like Disick star was photographed out in Calabasas, Calif. on Wednesday, May 27, just as news of his split emerged. In the photos, Scott can be seen wearing a "Stay Home" shirt from his Talentless clothing company.
E! News confirmed this week that Scott, 37, and the Sofia, 21, have called it quits after about three years of dating.
"They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott," a source shared with E! News of the duo's relationship status.
The insider added that "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them," and that Sofia simply wants to "do her own thing" while Scott "take[s] care of his health."
As fans will remember, Scott checked into rehab in early May to address "past traumas" of his parents' death. However, he checked out after about a week at the Colorado facility over privacy concerns.
"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," the source told E! News. "She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split."
The insider also shared, "Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house."
IXOLA / BACKGRID
Despite the split, it sounds like there's hope for a reunion between Scott and Sofia, as the source shared with E! News that "it's very likely they will reconcile" in the near future.
News of the breakup emerged after Scott, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, celebrated his 37th birthday with the Kardashian family. Prior to the birthday party, Scott enjoyed a smaller celebration with Kourtney and kids Mason Disick, 10, Penelope Disick, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, in Utah over the Memorial Day weekend.
"Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend," a source told E! News. "He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing. He's talked with a few therapists who are helping him talk through his struggles and navigate his next moves."
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!
