Star Wars Father's Day Gifts That Are Out of This World

Father's Day is a great time to celebrate Dad for all that he is... but it's also a great time to get him gifts that support his pop culture passions, especially if they're things he wouldn't necessarily get for himself!

He may own up to being a big Star Wars fan, but he may not admit how much he really wants a Lego Yoda. Or a Millennium Falcon-print silk tie that he can wear to the office (when it's time to go back). Or an old-school arcade machine that features games from the original trilogy. But you can show him how much you care, and help him make breakfast a Star Wars celebration, with these Dad-friendly gift picks.

Whether he's a Rebel or a member of the Resistance, part of the Dark Side or a fan of the First Order, these Star Wars gifts will make Dad feel like he runs the galaxy, Shop 'em all below!