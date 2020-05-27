Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Break Up: Look Back at Their Love Story

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are calling it quits after three years together, E! News confirms.
The news of the end of their relationship comes a day after Scott celebrated his 37th birthday on Tuesday, May 27. Ahead of his birthday, Scott also joined Kourtney Kardashian and their three children on a desert getaway to Amangiri, Utah over Memorial Day weekend.
"Scott went with Kourtney and the kids to Amangiri to celebrate his birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend," a source told E! News. "He is doing a lot better and is focused on healing." Additionally, the source told us that Sofia and Scott were continuing to figure out their relationship, adding that the two were still "in touch" but "spending time apart for now."
However, according to a second source, it looks like the two are "technically 'split.'"
The source added that "there wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them."
"Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself," the source explained. "She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house."
But it might not be last we'll see of this couple. The source added that "it's very likely they will reconcile."
In recent weeks, sources have also shared with E! News that while the two were definitely "spending time apart for now," they were still keeping in touch and that Sofia wanted nothing more but to make sure the Flip It Like Disick star get the help he needs "before they can be in a healthy relationship."
Another insider shared with E! News last week that Sofia has been giving Scott "space to figure out his next steps, but has consistently been supporting him." The source added, "Their relationship has been 3 years of ups and downs, but she isn't leaving him to the dust. She's very loyal to Scott."
And while the two haven't been pictured or seen together for some time—the source assured that it was because Scott has been working to preserve his mental health by laying low. "Scott has been in a very vulnerable place this last month and sometimes it is best for their relationship if they have space and do their own thing," the source added. "It's been hard on Sofia to see Scott in a vulnerable state but she is still standing by him."
For now, it looks like Scott is focusing on his mental health and well being. Sources have also shared that he still wishes to enter a treatment facility but is taking his time in finding a "reliable" center.
Scott and Sofia first sparked rumors in the spring of May 2017.
The Talentless clothing brand founder shares Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick with his former partner, Kourtney.
