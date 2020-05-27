These 13 House Dresses Are Our New Comfy Summer Uniform

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., May. 27, 2020 3:54 PM
Sweatsuits are a given for lounging around the house, but an underrated and just as comfy alternative is the house dress. It takes no thought or time to simply pop on a flowy, breathable dress—and it often looks more presentable than that oversize T you've worn to death since college.
So below, shop the house dresses that are our new comfy summer uniform from Anthropologie, Asos and more.
We love the seaming on this affordable maxi dress available in plus sizes. It has an eye-catching peplum hem and low back while remaining super comfortable.
This pretty linen-blend dress is super flowy and breathable. Pair a comfy bralette underneath and you're ready to go.
You can't beat the relaxed fit of this dress with eye-catching buttons. It's perfect to throw on everyday.
You can easily pull on this breezy mini dress with whimsical bow details.
If you're feeling the chill of the A/C, pop on this long-sleeve smock available in plus sizes. It has a v-neck and buttons down the front.
You can't go wrong with this super-soft cotton maxi dress. It has a pretty bow detail in the back.
If you want to feel covered up and comfy, opt for this cotton dress with cute ruffle sleeves.
This cotton tank dress is super easy to throw on. Plus, it has a pretty pattern that's woven right in.
This simple cotton T-shirt dress comes in the sweetest pink hue. We love its lettuce-edge trim.
For a classic house dress, opt for this linen number in a pink shade. It comes with a belt to define your waist.
A cotton shirt dress is a great option, and this one comes in a summer-ready print.
A simple tank dress is super easy to slip on, and the red hue of this ribbed one is super flattering.
This T-shirt maxi dress is super affordable and loved by reviewers. Depending on how you accessorize, you can totally dress it up or down.
