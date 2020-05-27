by Alyssa Ray | Wed., May. 27, 2020 6:00 AM
Meeting the parents.
In this exclusive clip from Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella receives some shocking news from boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev about their upcoming trip to France. Specifically, the former Dancing With the Stars pro reveals his parents will be joining them abroad.
"I've yet to tell you for quite a bit, 'cause you're so busy, my parents are coming to France," a giddy Artem informs Nikki in front of Brie Bella. "Yeah, they got a visa! So, yeah, they're coming to France."
Understandably, this shocks both Nikki and Brie.
"Oh my gosh, that's crazy," Brie declares.
"I know, we have a lot to talk about," Nikki adds.
Later on, the retired WWE superstar declares she's "really excited" and "really nervous" to meet Artem's parents.
"Artem hasn't seen them for years! And, especially, in a time where I like to get super wine buzzed and just like go and be free," Nikki notes in a confessional. "Sometimes we know how that goes, so, yeah."
While Artem only informs Nikki and Brie of his plan, it doesn't take long for the family to notice his red face. As the rest of the family learns Artem's update, they begin to grow suspicious of his intentions.
"Mom, don't you think it's really weird?" Brie asks mother Kathy Colace.
"He's up to something," Kathy responds.
In response, Brie informs Kathy that she took Artem ring shopping, but thought he "wasn't gonna get a ring."
"Yeah, he was sweating balls! He was like, 'I can't afford this s--t,'" Daniel Bryan's wife relays.
Nonetheless, Kathy is still concerned as she isn't certain that Nikki and Artem are ready for an engagement.
"I was with him a few weeks ago, he did a fake one just to tease her," the twins' mom shares. "She friggin' almost kicked him off the mountain, she was so shocked."
"That's what worries me about going to France," Brie notes. "I feel like if Artem were to propose soon, she'd say 'no,' I feel like."
Despite Brie and Kathy's skepticism, John Laurinaitis believes Nikki will say "yes" if asked.
"This sounds like he's preparing a proposal," Brie expresses in a confessional. "When we were at the jewelry store, I thought he was just looking, and I feel bad because I literally pushed him."
Per Brie, Artem needs to talk to her before Nikki declines a proposal in front of his parents!
Will Artem get Brie's blessing? For that answer, be sure to watch Thursday's all-new episode!
