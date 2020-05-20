Nikki Bella Decides to Freeze Her Eggs Without Artem Chigvintsev's Sperm

An ongoing struggle.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's struggles to agree on big decisions like moving in together and whether or not they're ready for kids have been well documented on this season of Total Bellas, and in this exclusive clip from tomorrow's episode, they're still grappling with the latter.

The conversation's focus this time around has to do with Nikki's recent visit to her OBGYN, who told her that she needs to either have a baby or freeze her eggs ASAP.

"So, I was thinking the past few days..." Nikki says, when Artem interjects telling her that this is a big decision. "No, no, I know. I just felt like I needed to think about it myself."

Artem responds, "Oh, so you don't want me to be involved in that?"

Nikki tries to clarify, explaining that while she does want him to be involved, she ultimately feels it would be best if she just froze her eggs.

"I'm not going to do embryos, so I'm not going to do my eggs and your sperm combined and freeze them," she tells Artem. "I'm just freezing my eggs...my own thing."