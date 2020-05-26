A Look at Harry Styles' Special Bond With Stevie Nicks

As he noted at the Forum about it not being an album release without her, Nicks also helped him christen his self-titled solo debut in 2017.

That May, almost exactly three years ago, they performed together for the first time at the Troubador in West Hollywood, site of countless history-making musical moments over the years, and Styles happily announced to the crowd that he was "losing my s--t in a cool way."

They started with his "Two Ghosts," then sang "Landslide," and concluded with Nicks' "Leather and Lace," Styles seamlessly covering Don Henley's half of the lyrics. As she sang, he bowed down accordingly, calling her "the queen of everything."

"I'm pretty sure that this was going to be up there with one of the best nights of my life," Styles said. And in all honesty, singing "Landslide" during soundcheck together "was even cooler for me than the show—just me and her, in an empty Troubadour," he told Rolling Stone. (They reunited this past August to perform their now signature duet at a VIP Gucci event in Rome as well.)

Naturally, Styles was also among the artists who performed at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year concert honoring Fleetwood Mac, joining the band on a rendition of "The Chain." And by 2019, Nicks wasn't just at the parties, she was being consulted on the product, too.

"I met Stevie Nicks last night at the Fleetwood Mac concert in Philly and she reasserted that she had heard the entirety of Fine Line and said it was incredible and that we aren't ready!!!" Trey Taylor, an editor at The Face, tweeted in November ahead of the album's release.