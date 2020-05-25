Look what you made her do…

Taylor Swift fans started buzzing after a new cover of her song "Look What You Made Me Do" debuted on Sunday night's episode of Killing Eve.

In a social media post, the 30-year-old artist claimed she was "VERY STOKED" about the new rendition and credited the group "Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Club" as the performers. There's just one thing: The band doesn't seem to actually exist.

In fact, Swift is credited as one of the composer lyricists along with Jack Antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Fred Fairbrass and Rob Manzoli—the same songwriters who are credited on the original reputation hit.

But that's not all. "Nils Sjöberg" is listed as the producer. As fans will recall, Swift used the pseudonym for the track "This Is What You Came For," which she wrote with her now-ex Calvin Harris. The name was also featured on a tomb stone in the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video, which was dropped about a year after Swift put the mystery to rest and revealed she co-wrote the song.