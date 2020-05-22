Miley Cyrus Dances in a Bikini to Sister Noah Cyrus’ New Song

"Being in my room with the lights off, hiding from the world, that's not a way to live for such a young girl," the 20-year-old told the publication. "So, you know, whenever I think about how many other people are going through the same thing—especially at the age I was at—there are so many more people out there."

She continued, "I think that whenever I see other artists like myself speaking out and talking about it, it makes me really happy because I didn't really have that when I was growing up."

The "July" singer even shared that it was hard to find her own identity, especially when she was commonly being referred to as "Hannah Montana's sister" instead of her own name.

"Somebody not even coming up to you and calling you by your name?" she said. "That's going to really f--k you up as a kid, make you feel like you don't f--king even matter to the population—for them to not even know your name."