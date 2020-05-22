Miley Cyrus Dances in a Bikini to Sister Noah Cyrus’ New Song

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 22, 2020 4:57 AM
Miley Cyrus is one proud sister.
On Thursday, the "Slide Away" singer suited up to celebrate Noah Cyrus' new EP The End of Everything on TikTok. Donning a black bikini and sporting her new pixie mullet, Miley can be seen descending down an outdoor staircase as she dances along to her younger sister's song "Ghost."
"Seeing myself in a bikini for the first time since quarantini.....," she captioned the post. "@noahcyrus new EP out now! #EndOfEverything."
Earlier this week, Miley debuted her edgy new chop on Instagram, revealing that her mom Tish Cyrus did the honors of chopping her strands while being walked through the process by celeb hairstylist Sally Hershberger via FaceTime. In January, the "Mother's Daughter" singer's hair transformation began with her "modern mullet."
"Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy," Sally told E! News exclusively. "We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy."
Last month, Noah opened up about living in the shadows of her famous family, telling tmrw that she would hide "from the world" to avoid comparisons to Miley and their father Billy Ray Cyrus.
"Being in my room with the lights off, hiding from the world, that's not a way to live for such a young girl," the 20-year-old told the publication. "So, you know, whenever I think about how many other people are going through the same thing—especially at the age I was at—there are so many more people out there."
She continued, "I think that whenever I see other artists like myself speaking out and talking about it, it makes me really happy because I didn't really have that when I was growing up."
The "July" singer even shared that it was hard to find her own identity, especially when she was commonly being referred to as "Hannah Montana's sister" instead of her own name.
"Somebody not even coming up to you and calling you by your name?" she said. "That's going to really f--k you up as a kid, make you feel like you don't f--king even matter to the population—for them to not even know your name."
