This Chemical-Free Hack Stops Mosquitoes in Their Tracks

Getty Images
by Katherine Riley | Thu., May. 21, 2020 4:00 AM
Getty Images
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Ah, summer. While nothing beats hanging out in the yard with a good book, we could do without being bitten to bits by mosquitos every year. And while we kinda agree with The Simpsons' Ned Flanders that mosquito bites "sure are fun to scratch," the scars they leave on our arms and legs are not cute.
So we were in luck when we discovered this nifty little hack: Keep an oscillating fan on nearby. Mosquitoes are relatively weak fliers, so placing a fan on your deck, patio or table can provide a low-tech, chemical-free solution. It's especially handy when the pesky pests get indoors.
Not only does it work, but this method has been endorsed by the New York Times and American Mosquito Control Association.
Ready to become a big fan of fans? Here are five options we recommend.
This quiet remote-controlled tower fan has a programmable timer and slim, space-saving design. It even has a little spot to stash the remote when you're not using it!
We have this exact little fan on our patio side table, leaving plenty of room for our Kindle and lemonade. Bonus: This fan can be opened and cleaned, which is handy when you're outside.
Looking for a chic option? Then look no further. The Vornado Silver Swan has all the fan features you want, wrapped up in Art Deco style. Is it any wonder this is a wedding registry favorite?
This small tower fan's trim design makes it perfect for smaller spaces. It has a built in carry handle, so you can take it indoors and outdoors with you!
And of course, there's the grand dame of fans: the Dyson Pure Cool. More than just an air circulator, this baby cleans the air around you, capturing pollutants with 360° sealed HEPA and activated carbon filters.
Not a fan of the great outdoors? Make your own campsite at home—even indoors!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?