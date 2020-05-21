This Chemical-Free Hack Stops Mosquitoes in Their Tracks

by Katherine Riley | Thu., May. 21, 2020 4:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ah, summer. While nothing beats hanging out in the yard with a good book, we could do without being bitten to bits by mosquitos every year. And while we kinda agree with The Simpsons' Ned Flanders that mosquito bites "sure are fun to scratch," the scars they leave on our arms and legs are not cute.

So we were in luck when we discovered this nifty little hack: Keep an oscillating fan on nearby. Mosquitoes are relatively weak fliers, so placing a fan on your deck, patio or table can provide a low-tech, chemical-free solution. It's especially handy when the pesky pests get indoors.

Not only does it work, but this method has been endorsed by the New York Times and American Mosquito Control Association.

Ready to become a big fan of fans? Here are five options we recommend.

Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan

This quiet remote-controlled tower fan has a programmable timer and slim, space-saving design. It even has a little spot to stash the remote when you're not using it!

Ecomm: Mosquito Hack
$94
$57 Wayfair
Comfort Zone Oscillating Table Fan

We have this exact little fan on our patio side table, leaving plenty of room for our Kindle and lemonade. Bonus: This fan can be opened and cleaned, which is handy when you're outside.

Ecomm: Mosquito Hack
$17 Amazon
Vornado Silver Swan All Metal Oscillating Table Fan

Looking for a chic option? Then look no further. The Vornado Silver Swan has all the fan features you want, wrapped up in Art Deco style. Is it any wonder this is a wedding registry favorite?

Ecomm: Mosquito Hack
$100 Bed Bath & Beyond
Lasko Twist Oscillating Tower Fan

This small tower fan's trim design makes it perfect for smaller spaces. It has a built in carry handle, so you can take it indoors and outdoors with you!

Ecomm: Mosquito Hack
$35 Kohl's
Dyson Pure Cool

And of course, there's the grand dame of fans: the Dyson Pure Cool. More than just an air circulator, this baby cleans the air around you, capturing pollutants with 360° sealed HEPA and activated carbon filters.

Ecomm: Mosquito Hack
$570 Dyson

Not a fan of the great outdoors? Make your own campsite at home—even indoors!

