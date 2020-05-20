by emily belfiore | Wed., May. 20, 2020 11:19 AM
Jeffree Star has entered the chat.
On Wednesday, the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder responded to the backlash he faced earlier this month for launching his Cremated collection amid the pandemic. Addressing critiques that the line's name was inappropriate considering the current global climate, he took to YouTube to explain the personal connection behind the controversial collection's moniker and apologize to those he had offended.
"It takes months and months and months, and sometimes a year plus, to actually make a product," Star, who was sporting the palette in the video, began. "So, there were some people saying, ‘Jeffree, it's a little weird timing. There's a lot going on in the world.' But, for me, this is art and I never come from a negative place, you guys. My own father who passed away and my two dogs who passed away last year are all cremated and it is a tradition in my family."
"Now, nothing ever comes from a bad place," the beauty mogul continued. "So, if you were thinking that, absolutely not. My brand is to, like—I created this to make people smile. I created a brand for all the weirdos and people that didn't really feel like they fit in. So, in no way was this created to be offensive, ever."
Reiterating his point from earlier in the video, Star stressed that the name had been trademarked prior to the pandemic, noting that production was already completed and that the collection would have been released in 2021 if he delayed it any further.
"I never want to give my customers a bad experience," he shared. "I never want to sell expired makeup. So, as a business owner, I was like, ‘We gotta get this out.' So, I made the executive decision to delay the collection over a month and a half. And before my real crazy ‘summer' collection comes out, I wanted this to be here."
Concluding his video on an understanding note, the famous YouTuber reminded fans that their feelings surrounding the backlash were valid and assured them that he wasn't trying to sway their opinions of it.
"I want to end by saying I'm never discrediting anyone's feelings," star said. "Everyone is allowed to feel how they want and interpret things how they do, so just know that I only come from a good place."
