by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 20, 2020 9:47 AM
Presley Gerber's tattoo collection continues to grow.
The 20-year-old model and famous son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber has been making headlines as of late for his body ink. Late Tuesday, he showed off a seemingly new addition: a barbed wire tattoo on his hand along the bottom of his knuckles. Gerber credited tattoo artist Rafael Valdez for the art, which joins other tattoos on Gerber's left hand, including a cannabis leaf and "LUCK" spelled out on four of his fingers.
Just days earlier, he posted for a photo posted on Instagram with his shirt open, revealing jumbo-sized numbers "310," a Calif. area code, on his stomach. "'Beach boy, Malibu ratchet' -@schwayze," he captioned the photo, quoting "Sway" lyrics.
Back in February, the catwalk star sparked headlines when he revealed a new face tattoo of the word "misunderstood" on his cheek. As for the reason behind the eyebrow-raising ink, it was rather self-explanatory.
When asked what the meaning of the "misunderstood" tattoo is, Gerber told fans in an Instagram Live, "I don't feel very understood I guess."
According to Page Six, he reportedly also told viewers, "If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think that's a pretty obvious thing."
Gerber later responded to continued criticism, writing on his Instagram Story, "Most and a lot of people can get a face lifts, change genders, lip injections, etc and it's offensive to say anything in today's day in age but I get a little face tattoo and now people love to hate me..Hmmmm?"
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?