Talk about a work from home nightmare.

On Monday, Kaley Cuoco found herself in the middle of a hilarious—and super relatable—pickle during her virtual visit to TODAY. Joining from inside of her car and donning her bathrobe, The Big Bang Theory star revealed that she had been experiencing WiFi problems ahead of her interview and was forced to improvise.

"Let me tell you something: Working from home is not working for me," she joked. "I woke up this morning to shower and get ready for this interview and my internet was down. So I had to go sit in the car in my hair towel and robe. This is what you're getting today. This is all I can muster up."

Also eager to make the interview on time was Cuoco's dog Luz, who also made an adorable cameo. "Because I got in the car for this interview, she was like, ‘Where are you going?'" she explained. "I'm like, ‘I don't know. I don't know what's happening.' So she followed me in."