Kristin Cavallari's Hills ladies have her back.

It's been almost a month since news broke of the reality star and husband Jay Cutler's divorce after nearly seven years of marriage. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce," the exes announced in matching statements on social media on April 26. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."

In court filings, the two cited different dates of separation, but both were in April.

Now, as their divorce case continues to unfold, her famous Hills co-stars have nothing but support for the Uncommon James founder and mom of three.