We'll never really be over Katy Perry's amazing performance.

During Sunday's finale of American Idol, the mom-to-be treated viewers to a live performance of her new song "Daisies," marking her first television performance of the single.

Donning a pink dress, a barefoot Perry began her performance sitting in a chair in the middle of the American Idol stage. Then, as the song progressed, the stage behind her transformed into various colorful and moving sets designed to transport fans to a different world.

Ahead of the finale, the "Teenage Dream" singer took to Instagram to tease the performance, writing, "Start on the #AmericanIdol stage, end up in a whole new [world], thanks to brand new technology that's never been seen before on TV." In another post, she said, "ICYMI: My first TV performance of #Daisies on the #AmericanIdol finale is now on YouTube! Hope it transported you out of your living room as much as it transported me into this one."