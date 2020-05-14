by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 14, 2020 9:17 PM
Stop and smell the daisies!
Attention any and all Katy Perry fans. The wait for new music is finally over!
On Friday night shortly after midnight, the American Idol judge released the official music video for her latest song "Daisies."
Set to appear on her upcoming album, which will be released on August 14, the catchy track is exactly what fans were hoping for as they kick off a new weekend just a little early.
While Katy kept much of the project under wraps in the days leading up to the release, the mom-to-be is expected to perform "Daisies" for the very first time Friday morning on Amazon Music at 10 a.m. PST.
"‘Daisies' is an anthemic celebration of the resilience of the human spirit," Katy shared in a press release before her performance. "I wrote this song as a call to remain true to the course you've set for yourself, regardless of what others may think. I'm looking forward to joining Amazon Music this week to perform ‘Daisies' for the first time ever."
That's not the only thing Katy is looking forward to in the weeks and months to come.
The pop music superstar is about to welcome a baby girl with Orlando Bloom later this summer.
"They are getting excited and starting to decorate the nursery," an insider previously shared with E! News. "They had wanted to have a baby shower but feel it's going to be safer to do something after the baby arrives and see where things are then."
Our source added, "They know they will do some sort of celebration when the time is right. Katy is getting bigger by the day and it's all starting to feel very real. They can't wait."
But for now, it's all about the music! Watch "Daisies" for yourself in the video above.
