Jean Seberg spent the 1960s as an internationally recognized actress, an icon of French cinema's New Wave and one of the chicest women in Hollywood, or New York, or Paris.

The 1970s were far less kind, and by the end of the decade, she was gone, dead of a "probable suicide."

At a glance, the tragedy that was Seberg's heady rise and ultimate descent into drug addiction and mental illness makes up the majority of her legacy—that, and her legendary turn in Jean-Luc Godard's 1960 classic Breathless, playing Patricia, the dubiously loyal American girlfriend of Jean-Paul Belmondo's doomed criminal Michel.

Seberg seeks to re-inject the humanity into what was truly a stranger-than-fiction life story.