20 Seniors Who Refuse to Let Quarantine Ruin Their Graduation

Congratulations Class of 2020: You did it!

For high school and college seniors, their final months of class were dramatically changed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Proms were canceled, finals were taken in childhood bedrooms and a formal graduation ceremony was either postponed, streamed online or straight up cancelled.

But as thousands of hard working students look back on their school experience, they are still finding ways to celebrate all of their accomplishments.

Whether it's filming mock graduation ceremonies, participating in creative photo shoots or celebrating with family, the Class of 2020 certainly won't let a pandemic ruin their celebrations.

And in the weeks to come, Hollywood will be stepping up to celebrate the graduating class. On Saturday night, stars like LeBron James, the Jonas Brothers and former President Barack Obama will participate in the TV special Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga, Tom Hanks and many more are also honoring this special group of students who will have quite the story to tell.