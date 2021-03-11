20 Teachers Who Went Above and Beyond for Their Students During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Watch : Meditation Teacher Helps Families During COVID-19 - Friday Feels

What would we do without our teachers?!

It's a question so many parents across the country and around the world have asked themselves in the past 12 months as the coronavirus pandemic forced schools to close their doors and begin distance learning.

But as students of all ages begin returning to the classroom or continue gathering on computers to interact with teachers, many educators are going above and beyond to make the transition a smooth and easy one.

For some teachers, they've left the classroom and surprised students at home—all while practicing social distancing, of course. Others have delivered birthday and graduation gifts nobody saw coming.

Regardless of the act, they all share a common thread: It's all out of love.

As Americans mark one year since the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic, we decided to applaud just some of the many educators doing their absolute best. For many, this isn't about extra credit or bonus points. Instead, it's simply what they feel compelled to do everyday for their special students.