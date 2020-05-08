What are Queen Latifah and Jimmy Fallon saying?

During Thursday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Taxi stars faced off in a hilarious game of "What Am I Saying," each tasked with reading phrases that appeared to be gibberish but actually revealed real phrases.

With 20 seconds on the clock, Jimmy kicked things off with the phrase, "Pete's Aw Traygels." Much to his surprise, the round proved to be an easy feat. "Pizza bagels?" he said as he won the point. "Well, that wasn't that hard, right? That didn't really change."

Next up was Queen Latifah, who also got her phrase down pretty quickly. "Bray Call Egg," she read. "Break an egg? Break a leg. Break a leg!" Now tied, the late night host tried to get back in the lead. "When Knee Thump Oooo," he read. "Whenny Thumpooh? Winnie-the-Pooh! When Knee Thump Oooo, I didn't know what that was."