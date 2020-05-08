It's Mother's Day weekend!

All around the country, kids are showering their moms with love and mothers are sharing how special their children are to them.

Celebrities are no different, and this past year we've seen plenty of our favorite A-listers take on the journey of motherhood for the very first time!

Stars like Rachel Bloom, Cameron Diaz, Maren Morris and more are among the list of famous faces who now call themselves parents.

We've enjoyed seeing these celebs journey to parenthood every step of the way, from watching Shay Mitchell's YouTube channel or seeing Grimes break down the meaning behind her baby's unique name, X Æ A-12, on Twitter.

To celebrate the milestone, we've rounded up some of Hollywood's first-time mothers to celebrate the holiday.

We're sure that athletes like Shawn Johnson and Hope Solo, or performers like Cassie and Danielle Brooks, are having a wonderful day with their little ones.