Katy Perry has a baby on board and a fiancé by her side.

While the world is hunkered down amid the coronavirus pandemic, the songstress is facing pregnancy while also adapting to a new normal. It was just three months ago that the performer revealed she and future husband Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. But, shortly after the big news—and accompanying new single—Bloom and Perry retreated to their home like many worldwide as the virus halted daily life, including their upcoming nuptials.

"She postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed. She is resting at home and taking one day at a time," a source told E! News in mid-March. "At this point, she isn't thinking about the wedding and when it will happen."

The source added, "She is just slowing down and trying to enjoy her pregnancy. She is relieved that she made it home [from Australia] and is feeling good." Perry's spirits seemed to be up as she took to Instagram Live this week with fellow songstress Cyn.