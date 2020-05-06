Amick started acting in front of the camera when she was 16 in 1987, and says directing is something that she always knew in the back of her mind was something she wanted to do.

"It just started getting more and more prevalent I would say in the past 10 years, so I've just been working toward that goal, and I'm so very thankful and grateful to be given the opportunity by [showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa] and Berlanti Productions and The CW, and I'm so excited it's finally here," she says.

Finally getting behind the camera felt "very fulfilling," she explains, because she always reads scripts visually.

"I'm really visual and I can see it play out, and so to actually have the opportunity to bring that vision to life in all the different layering that you do in the prep work and on set, it felt very fulfilling," she says.

Having starred on Twin Peaks for so long, Amick learned from a legend—the same legend who gave last week's episode of Riverdale its title: "Lynchian."