by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 4, 2020 11:05 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If your quarantine wardrobe is getting dull, you've come to the right place.
As many of us continue to social distance amid the coronavirus pandemic, you're probably grabbing for that same sweatshirt and spandex combination you've been sporting in your
kitchen home office every other day for the last two months—and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. But, if that upcoming Mother's Day Zoom brunch call has you in the mood to get a bit dressier than your everyday loungewear, look no further than Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific's newly dropped spring collection.
With fashionista Blair Eadie involved, the collection is expectedly packed with a vibrant, beautiful array of spring color, from primary to pastel. And, in accordance with Eadie's aesthetic, the garments—blazers, sweaters, dresses, skirts and matching sets—are meant to be paired, layered and mixed for a sunny, standout look.
For the avid print enthusiasts, there are plenty of them: floral, stripes, hearts and polka dots—all to guarantee your outfit will be the opposite of boring.
"This is the only warm weather offering within our collaboration and I couldn't be more excited," Eadie wrote on her website. "As an added bonus, and a thank you to our loyal customers, we are launching with the entire collection at 30% off! All items will eventually go back to their regular ticketed prices so take advantage while you can!"
Say no more! See some of our favorites below and check out the full collection here.
For when you want to add some glamour to your backyard picnic.
For some shade during your afternoon neighborhood stroll—six feet apart, of course.
If you can't throw some party confetti right now, you can wear it.
For an instant fix to those quarantine bad hair days.
In case there are any April showers left over.
For when you're ready to try pants with a zipper again.
For when your florals need a fun reboot.
Florals from head to toe? Fabulous!
For when that next Zoom cocktail party pops up.
If you can't be by the ocean, you can channel some nautical vibes in this.
Now, if you still have no idea what to gift your mom for Mother's Day, here are a few unique ideas.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?