That's showbiz, baby!

Darren Criss and Mia Swier were oozing with glamour on Friday evening to celebrate his new Netflix show, Hollywood. Since there are no more red carpet events happening amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the couple took matters into their own hands.

"What, you didn't think we'd have our own little premiere party," Criss cheekily captioned his Instagram post, alongside a short video. "This is HOLLYWOOD, darling."

It's Hollywood, indeed. As as the old saying goes: the show must go on!

For their impromptu premiere party, which was only attended by them two, the newlyweds got all dolled up and dressed to impress in front of a couple Netflix billboards.

Darren donned a sleek tuxedo while Mia slipped into a blush-colored evening gown that she styled with a lavish fuzzy pink boa and gloves.

Their glamorous adventure didn't stop there. On Instagram Stories, the Glee alum documented more behind-the-scenes content.