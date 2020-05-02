Rom-com fans, this news is for you!

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez celebrated Throwback Thursday on social media with one of her famous scenes in The Wedding Planner.

Without spoiling too much from the movie (although, it's been nearly a decade since the romantic comedy came out) J.Lo uploaded a heartfelt scene between her and Matthew McConaughey.

In the footage, she's reminiscing over her previous engagement and how it ended. "Most of the time I think I just wasn't enough," she expressed, as she's holding back the tears.

J.Lo captioned the clip, "You are enough."

It didn't take long for the Texas native to respond. "You are more than enough," he replied.

As if that moment wasn't nostalgic-inducing, the two gushed over the film even more the next day.

On Friday, Matthew shared behind-the-scenes tidbits about what it was like to film The Wedding Planner. And soon after his former co-star chimed in and blew everyone's minds with her response.