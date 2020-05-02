The daughter of an actor and a film producer who split up when she was 4, Lily Allen found success at a young age as a singer in her native Britain and that soon translated into international fame. Her first album, 2006's Alright, Still, sold almost 3 million copies and was nominated for a Grammy. Four of her tracks have been named BMI Pop Song of the Year.

She also got married in 2011 and had two daughters, whom she adores.

But for a time, Allen could only sing about her smile.

As she talked about in her 2018 memoir, My Thoughts Exactly, the singer—who's celebrating her 35th birthday today with her children and her charming actor boyfriend David Harbour—wasn't always sure that she was going to be able to bounce back from what haunted her, some of it the result of tragic luck (being sexually assaulted; giving birth prematurely to a still-born son), while some she attributed to her own "self-destructive" behavior.