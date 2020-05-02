by Kelsey Klemme | Sat., May. 2, 2020 9:00 AM
Have no fear: there will be slime at this year's Nickelodean Kids' Choice Awards!
Tonight, the Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together is airing and while the show is being virtually produced, the program promises there will still be plenty of the show's iconic green stuff in the lineup.
Any kid growing up has loved seeing their favorite celebrities get slimed on the show, especially when they were least expecting it.
From Katy Perry get slimed from a box on stage to Taylor Lautner getting blasted with the green concoction on the red carpet, no star is safe from getting slimed (and in fact some like Pitbull seemed to love it.)
In honor of tonight's show, we're taking a look back at the history of the best slimes to ever grace the show.
Take a look below at celebs like Justin Bieber, Will Smith, Pink (who got her own custom-hue of the goop) and more who have been covered head-to-toe.
Also, be sure to tune into the telecast for tonight's Kids' Choice Awards at 8 p.m.
The program promises that even while our favorite stars are social distancing, we'll still see celebs like Jojo Siwa find slime in their house and get an exclusive look at Nick's "Slime in Space" voyage.
Kevin Mazur/KCA2010/WireImage
The best gift in the world is the gift of slime, like when Katy Perry got a whole box of it in 2010.
Christopher Polk/KCA2012/Getty Images
This Twilight star wasn't safe on the orange carpet when he got slimed while posing for the paparazzi.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Olympic gymnast got slimed at the 2018 awards!
Nickelodeon
It was 2008 when the screen icon took his first slime in stride.
Nickelodeon
If there was anyone to make you laugh over slime, it's this guy.
Nickelodeon
The star didn't even have to leave her seat to get slimed at the 2012 show.
Nickelodeon
The supermodel couldn't wipe away all of the slime.
Nickelodeon
The 2017 host got hit with a massive dose of slime.
Nickelodeon
It was a sea of slime for the Jonas Brothers and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson at the 2009 show.
Nickelodeon
The actress powered through the sliming in 2013.
Nickelodeon
The comedian rocked the signature shade of green at the 2017 show.
Nickelodeon
At least they had goggles for protection!
Nickelodeon
The Biebs got totally showered in slime back in 2012.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The songstress might be a little "Sorry" she got slimed at the 2017 awards.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Back in 2005, the funny man got the slime treatment.
MARK J. TERRILL/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The comedian didn't know what he had coming when he got slimed in 2004.
MARK J. TERRILL/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The famous twins got a double dose of slime in 2004.
LUCY NICHOLSON/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The funny man took the slime in stride back in 2002.
LUCY NICHOLSON/AP/REX/Shutterstock
The songstress got special treatment with pink slime during the 2002 show.
Charley Gallay/KCA2014/Getty Images
The pro snowboarder couldn't ride out of this goo in 2014.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
The Fresh Prince was freshly coated in slime in 2000.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
The stars could only embrace for cover when they were hit with the slime in 2001.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA
When it came time to get slimed in 2013, he could only say one thing: dale!
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA
The basketball pro got a different kind of dunk when he got covered in slime in 2013.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
The actor was seeing green at the 1994 show—even his glasses were covered with slime.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
The pro wrestler couldn't fight the slime in 1999.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
It was an A-list trio of slime victims in 2007.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The late icon and fellow comedian got slammed with the slime in 2006.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The funny star embraced the slime in 2005.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for KCA
The actor was the king of the slime in 2011.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Image
The Suicide Squad got hit with the slime again in 2012.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The singer couldn't hold back the slime in 2015.
Evans Ward/AP Images for Nickelodeon
The singer was leavin' with slime on his shirt in 2009.
Jason DeCrow/AP Images for Nickelodeon
The A-list stars couldn't dodge the surprise slime in 2009.
