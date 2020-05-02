by Colby Maffei | Sat., May. 2, 2020 7:00 AM
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are bringing back the slime, but they're going to look a bit different this year!
The annual award show was scheduled to air on March 22 but was one of the first events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. With kids across the nation casting millions of votes, the network has now put together a new program: the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together.
In addition to the star-studded appearances, Nickelodeon will be also be donating $1 million to No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit organization that help millions of families and kids affected by childhood hunger.
With sneak peeks of new series and celebrities receiving honorary awards, you're not going to wanna miss this! Check out all the details on how to watch below so that you can join in on the fun.
When are the kids' choice awards and what time do they start?
Nickelodeon is set to premiere Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together on Saturday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET and again at 8 p.m. PT.
How do you watch?
The award show will air on Nickelodeon for cable subscribers but if you don't have a cable subscription, you will be able to watch on live TV streaming services with Nickelodeon in their package.
Who is hosting?
Victorious alum Victoria Justiceis set to virtual emcee the big night.
Marvel
Who are the nominees?
Avengers: Endgame has the lead with 11 nominations and Taylor Swift is the second-most nominated with five. Other notable nominees include Lil Nas X, Tiffany Haddish,Lizzo and John Cena. To view the complete list, click here.
Who else is set to appear?
Cast members from The Avengers: Endgame will be taking the virtual stage and so will LeBron James. The NBA MVP and two-time Olympic gold medalist will receive the 2020 Generation Change Award, which honors his passion to make positive changes in the world by giving back to his community through his charity, The LeBron James Family Foundation.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
What else can you expect?
In addition to all the awards, viewers will get a sneak peak of Nickelodeon's new live-action series The Astronauts. Nickelodeon will also be showing their support to the No Kid Hungry campaign, donating $1 million in support of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(This story was originally published on Friday, May 1 at 12 p.m. PT.)
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?