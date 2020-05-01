It's just one of those days for Jimmy Fallon.

On Thursday night's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the late night host was interrupted by his "inner thoughts" as he virtually caught up with Vince Vaughn.

"Jimmy, are you okay?" the Wedding Crashers star asked, noticing that Jimmy seemed a little down in the dumps. As Vince tried to console him, his inner thoughts took over. "Too much time," he thought out loud. "It is a lot of time, but also, no time at all. I guess that's just how time is. Sometimes, it feels like it goes on forever and then suddenly, it's over."

Remembering that Vince was still giving him advice, Jimmy's train of thought continued, "I don't even know how long Vince has been talking. Oh, crap. Vince!" Trying his best to join in on the conversation, Jimmy chimed in, "Yeah, it's true. I mean, dude, hundo p, my man." Thrilled that they were on the same page, Vince said, "Otherwise it's just trucks and apples in the end, am I right?"