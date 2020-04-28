by emily belfiore | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 5:01 AM
We just found our new favorite game.
On Monday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Fallon and Alessia Cara teamed up to play a round of "One Word Songs," where they were tasked with singing popular songs by repeating a random word given to them beforehand instead of the actual lyrics.
Kicking things off was Jimmy, who sang the word "sweatpants" in the rhythm of Post Malone's "Circles." The late night host decided to start from the song's chorus, which made it harder for Alessia to guess. Seeing her confusion, he then decided to mimic the rapper's autotune sound by covering his mouth and singing the chorus once again. "'Circles,' Post Malone!' the Grammy winner exclaimed. "It took me a second, but I got it. It's actually harder than it looks."
For her first turn, Alessia was given the word "waffle" and the song "Rehab" by Amy Winehouse. Confident, she picked up from the chorus and it wasn't long before Jimmy figured it out. "That was great," he raved. "I loved that."
Paying homage to Alessia's rendition of "How Far I'll Go" from the Moana soundtrack for his next turn, the Saturday Night Live alum sang the popular song using only the word "BagelBites." Starting from the beginning of the song, he sang, "Bagel, Bagel, Bagel, Bagel BagelBites. BagelBites, Bagel—BagelBites. Bagel, Bagebites." Before he finished the first verse, the "Here" singer identified the song.
Moving right along, Alessia next word was "squeegee," which she had to sing to the rhythm of The Weeknd's "Can't Feel My Face." Jimmy was able to recognize the song right away, but got lost in the hilariousness of the moment and began dancing along as Alessa sang, "Squeegee, squeegee, squeegee, squeegee squeegee. Squeegee—squeegee. Squeegee—squeegee."
Once the round was over, Jimmy joked, "Dude, that just ruined the song for the rest of my life," and the "Growing Pains" singer replied, "I know, I'm never gonna sing it normally now."
Up next, Jimmy performed Sia's "Chandelier" using the word "Alessia" in honor of his guest. Going for it, he sang the hit song at a high octave and did his best impression of the singer's voice. To make sure Alessia knew the artist, he then decided to cover his face with his hands.
To conclude the game, Alessia also dusted off one of her celebrity impressions. Her final turn was to sing the word "Porcupine" in the rhythm of Alanis Morissette's "Ironic." Hear her amazing impression of the singer in the hilarious video above!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
