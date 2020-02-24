Reality Stars Who've Secretly Dated Their Producers

Is the Bachelor about to fly away with one of his producers?!

As Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor comes to a dramatic finish, no one seems to know just how his journey will end, which has led to endless theories and rampant speculation. But one theory that the Internet has particularly latched onto his that Pilot Pete ends the season dating Julie LaPlaca, his producer. Fueling that rumor? A lot of Instagram photos together, Julie spending New Year's Eve with the Weber fam and very recent photos of Peter and Julie out at a winery with his parents.

Would it be compelling? In the word of Billie Eilish: Duh. Is it likely? No, as producers often spent a lot of time with the lead, especially as the season is filming and airing. Plus, Julie is still employed by the ABC reality hit, which has fired a crew member in the past for having a relationship with one of the contestants.

Oh wait, you don't remember that?