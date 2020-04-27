Joe Manganiello is Totally Unrecognizable Without His Facial Hair

by emily belfiore | Mon., Apr. 27, 2020 5:08 AM
Joe Manganiello, is that you?
On Sunday, the True Blood alum debuted a shocking new look on Instagram. Soaking up the sun with his and Sofia Vergara's adorable pup Bubbles in the post, he can be seen without his signature facial hair, marking one of the first times that we've seen Joe sporting a clean-shaven look.
Naturally, a hair transformation this major warranted some reactions from fans in the comments section. "Wtf...omg I've never seen you without a beard," one fan wrote. Another chimed in, commenting, "That totally doesn't look like him?" Voicing their disapproval, another fan wrote, "Uhhh...yeahhhh...we're gonna need you to grow back your beard..."
For some, the missing facial hair wasn't a big deal. Loving Joe's new look, one fan commented, "So handsome." Acknowledging that he's taken a different approach to his social distancing grooming, another fan wrote, "Everyone's growing a corona beard and you shave yours."
Sofia also shared some snaps from the couple's fun-filled day in the sun, giving fans another look at the Magic Mike star's new look.
"Bbq sunday fun day," she captioned her post, which featured another photo of Joe and Bubbles lounging by the pool. "at hm with the same crowd."
In addition to chilling with his canine pal, Joe also whipped up some burgers and hot dogs on the grill. As the duo enjoyed their meal, the Modern Family star snapped another photo of Joe and Bubbles enjoying some more quality time together.
According to Sofia's Instagram, Joe's facial hair transformation began over a week ago. While documenting the epic puzzle that he and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara had begun, the Rampage star can be seen rocking a mustache and a clean-shaven face. In one of Sofia's posts from March, he was still donning his classic mustache-beard combo.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?